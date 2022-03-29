1 minute read
Oligarch Abramovich attending Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul -sources
ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire Roman Abramovich, one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is attending peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Tuesday, three sources said.
The Kremlin has said previously Abramovich played an early role in peace talks but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams. read more
Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
