Oligarch Abramovich attending Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul -sources

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich arrives at a division of the High Court in central London October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire Roman Abramovich, one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is attending peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Tuesday, three sources said.

The Kremlin has said previously Abramovich played an early role in peace talks but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.