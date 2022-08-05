'One last effort' needed at talks to salvage nuclear deal, EU says

A view shows the entrance of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

BRUSSELS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission said that Tehran and Washington should make "one last effort" to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal in talks that resumed in Vienna on Thursday, saying that political decisions are needed to overcome their impasse.

"The time has come for one last effort," spokesperson Peter Stano told a news briefing on Friday, explaining that the EU - as coordinator of the talks - had proposed a new draft text last month because room for additional manoeuvre had been exhausted.

"Clear, decisive political decisions need to be taken by the capitals of the countries involved in the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," he said. "So, that's the process that is underway in Vienna. We hope it will lead to results."

Reporting by John Chalmers, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout

