One person trapped after coal mine collapse in Russia - report

March 24 (Reuters) - One miner has been trapped in a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo region after a methane release caused a partial collapse of the mine, Russia's Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing regional authorities.

The incident happened at the Osinnikovskaya mine operated by Raspadskaya (RASP.MM).

Editing by Christian Schmollinger

