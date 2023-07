CAIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday said that measures need to be taken to avoid repeated acts of desecration to the Koran, Saudi State TV reported.

The announcement was made during an emergency session over the burning of a Koran in Sweden last week.

Reporting by Omar Abdel Razek Writing by Adam Makary Editing by David Goodman















