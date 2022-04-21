Organization of American States suspends Russia's permanent observer status

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Thursday it adopted a resolution suspending Russia as a permanent observer to the inter-governmental institution over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the suspension.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.