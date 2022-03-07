OSCE says it has evacuated its international staff from Ukraine

VIENNA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has finished evacuating its international staff from Ukraine, its Secretary General Helga Schmid told a meeting of its 57 participating states on Monday.

"Since we met on Thursday, I am pleased to report that the remaining teams of international mission members have now moved to safety," Schmid said in the text of a speech.

"This means that the almost 500 international mission members present in Ukraine at the outset of the Russian military operation have now been evacuated."

