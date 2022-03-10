Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Over 12,000 people were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy region on Thursday, says emergencies service

1 minute read

People walk near debris and houses destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 8, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Andrey Mozgovoy/via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 10 (Reuters) - More than 12,000 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Thursday by car or bus, state emergencies service said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters