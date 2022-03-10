1 minute read
Over 12,000 people were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy region on Thursday, says emergencies service
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 10 (Reuters) - More than 12,000 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Thursday by car or bus, state emergencies service said in a statement.
Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alex Richardson
