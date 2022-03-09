Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Over 400 Ukrainians protesters detained by Russian National Guard, Ukraine says

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 9 (Reuters) - Members of Russia's National Guard have detained more than 400 people in Ukraine's Kherson oblast who protested against the occupation of their hometowns by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military high command said on Wednesday.

"Due to the furious resistance of the residents of Kherson, the occupiers are attempting to introduce an administrative-police regime," it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters