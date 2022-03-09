Over 400 Ukrainians protesters detained by Russian National Guard, Ukraine says

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 9 (Reuters) - Members of Russia's National Guard have detained more than 400 people in Ukraine's Kherson oblast who protested against the occupation of their hometowns by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military high command said on Wednesday.

"Due to the furious resistance of the residents of Kherson, the occupiers are attempting to introduce an administrative-police regime," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

