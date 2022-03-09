1 minute read
Over 400 Ukrainians protesters detained by Russian National Guard, Ukraine says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 9 (Reuters) - Members of Russia's National Guard have detained more than 400 people in Ukraine's Kherson oblast who protested against the occupation of their hometowns by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military high command said on Wednesday.
"Due to the furious resistance of the residents of Kherson, the occupiers are attempting to introduce an administrative-police regime," it said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.