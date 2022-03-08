1 minute read
Over 60 Ukrainian hospitals out of action after Russian attacks - health minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 8 (Reuters) - Sixty-one hospitals in Ukraine are not operational because of attacks by Russian forces, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Tuesday.
"Terrorists from the aggressor country have put 61 hospitals out of action," he said on television, adding that the authorities were unable to deliver critical medical supplies to front-line communities because of a lack of "humanitarian corridors." Russia denies attacking civilian targets.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.