Over 900 Ukrainian communities without power, heat or water supply - Ukrainian official

Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the Ukrainian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Attacks by Russian forces have left over 900 communities in Ukraine without any supplies of electricity, water and heating, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday.

"Barbarians of the XXI century. Russia damaged/destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, 1500+ residential buildings," he said on Twitter.

The energy ministry said 646,000 people across Ukraine had no electricity, and that 130,000 were without gas.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.