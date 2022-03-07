1 minute read
Over 900 Ukrainian communities without power, heat or water supply - Ukrainian official
LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Attacks by Russian forces have left over 900 communities in Ukraine without any supplies of electricity, water and heating, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday.
"Barbarians of the XXI century. Russia damaged/destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, 1500+ residential buildings," he said on Twitter.
The energy ministry said 646,000 people across Ukraine had no electricity, and that 130,000 were without gas.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
