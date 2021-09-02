Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Panamanian-flagged tanker seized in Indonesian waters

2 minute read

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indonesian Navy says it has seized a Panamanian-flagged tanker in the waters off Riau islands after the foreign vessel was found to be carrying more than 4,000 tons of oil without valid permits.

Indonesion Navy commander admiral Arsyad Abdullah said in a statement late Wednesday that the Panamanian-flagged tanker, the MT. Zodiac Star, was seized on suspicion of conducting illegal activities in the country's waters.

The Navy said the Panamanian-flagged tanker was carrying 4,600 tons of ‘black oil’, suspected of being waste, without a port clearance or a valid permit to transport dangerous goods.

“The Navy will not hesitate to take action against all forms of legal violations that occur in Indonesian waters,” said Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, adding that the results of their investigation would be handed over to the prosecutor’s office.

With a crew of 19, including 18 Indonesian nationals and one Malaysian citizen, the tanker has been taken to the Indonesian port of Batam for further investigation, the navy commander said.

The incident is not the first time a Panamanian flagged vessel has run afoul of authorities in Indonesian waters.

In January, Iranian and Panamanian flagged vessels, the MT Horse and MT Freya, were seized in Indonesian waters for allegedly conducting illegal oil transfers. L4N2K117H

Reporting by the Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 2:02 AM UTC

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis.

World
Japanese PM's rival Kishida urges coronavirus stimulus package
World
China warns U.S. climate cooperation at risk on political tensions
World
Thai royalist turns protester as anti-government movement broadens
World
Duterte's daughter says she has 'running mate' offers for Philippines 2022 election