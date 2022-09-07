1 minute read
Paris prosecutors close investigation of French army in Rwanda genocide
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have found no evidence that members of French armed forces could have played a role in the Rwanda genocide and have thus decided against re-opening the case, the French Public Prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.