Paris prosecutors close investigation of French army in Rwanda genocide

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have found no evidence that members of French armed forces could have played a role in the Rwanda genocide and have thus decided against re-opening the case, the French Public Prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

