Pelosi hopes to pass $33 bln Ukraine aid bill 'as soon as possible'
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden "as soon as possible."
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann
