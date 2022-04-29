Pelosi hopes to pass $33 bln Ukraine aid bill 'as soon as possible'

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden "as soon as possible."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.