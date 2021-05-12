Skip to main content

WorldPentagon chief reiterates "ironclad" support for Israel in call with counterpart

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looks on as he arrives for a meeting of foreign ministers of the U.S., Britain, France and Germany on Afghanistan at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reiterated the United States' "ironclad support" for Israel's right to defend itself in a call with his Israeli counterpart, the Pentagon said.

"Secretary Austin conveyed the Department's ironclad support for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its people, and he strongly condemned the launching of rockets by Hamas and other terrorists groups," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"(Austin) reiterated the importance of all involved parties to take steps to restore calm," Kirby added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 4:48 PM UTCSenior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets

Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas military wing in a air strike on Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants rained rockets into Israel as global concern mounted over their most intense hostilities in years.

World‘A hell out here’: COVID-19 ravages rural India
WorldFrance to hold up EU-UK financial services deal over fisheries - source
WorldMinnesota judge finds aggravating factors in George Floyd murder
WorldMyanmar protesters decry arrests, beatings as junta fights for control