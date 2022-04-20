Pentagon chief spoke with China's defense minister- official

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin holds a joint news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/Pool

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two talked about relations between the countries and "regional security issues, and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

