Pentagon chief vows to cooperate with South Korea following US intel leak report

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday and explained about recent media reports on the leak of confidential U.S. documents, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The documents included some that appeared to be based on internal discussions among top South Korean security officials.

During the phone conversation, the Pentagon chief vowed to closely communicate and cooperate with South Korea, the ministry said.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue

