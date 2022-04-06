Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

A wrecked Russian tank is seen in the demolished town center of Trostyanets after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from the town which Russia had occupied at the beginning of its war with Ukraine, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Howard Goller

