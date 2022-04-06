1 minute read
Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.
"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."
Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Howard Goller
