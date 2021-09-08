Skip to main content

Philippines defense minister says U.S. treaty needs comprehensive review

Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana speaks during a news conference after a bilateral meeting with Philippines' Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2021. Rolex Dela Pena/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday there was a need for a comprehensive review of his country's alliance with the United States.

At an online event hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies marking the 70th anniversary of the countries' mutual defense treaty, Lorenzana said there was a need to "upgrade" and "update" the alliance and to make clear the "extent of American commitments."

Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington and Karen Lema in Manila

