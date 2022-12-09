Plane believed to be carrying Griner lands in U.S. - AP

The sun sets on a mural featuring Brittney Griner on the side of the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Mercury basketball team, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early Friday, Associated Press reported.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

