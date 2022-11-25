Planned Brussels meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders scrapped - Interfax cites Aliyev

[1/2] Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS















Nov 25 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said a meeting with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for Dec. 7 in Brussels will not take place, the Interfax news agency reported.

Aliyev said Pashinyan had said he would only take part if France's President Emmanuel Macron also attended the meeting, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Reuters











