Planned Brussels meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders scrapped - Interfax cites Aliyev
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said a meeting with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for Dec. 7 in Brussels will not take place, the Interfax news agency reported.
Aliyev said Pashinyan had said he would only take part if France's President Emmanuel Macron also attended the meeting, Interfax reported.
Reporting by Reuters
