Podcast: Assad in Saudi to talk drugs and money

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit. His appearance seals his return to the regional fold after years of civil war. But Arab leaders are seeking a price for re-engagement and potential financial assistance – action on Syria’s flourishing drugs trade. G7 leaders are set to unveil new sanctions against Russia and welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a summit in Hiroshima. Plus, Greek politicians vie for struggling youth vote, New York pitches for the World Cup 2026 final and debunking misinformation at the U.S./Mexico border. .











