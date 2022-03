Poland wants to urgently buy U.S. Reaper drones, as Russia fears mount

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Amari Air Base, Estonia, July 1, 2020. U.S. unmanned aircraft are deployed in Estonia to support NATO's intelligence gathering missions in the Baltics. REUTERS/Janis Laizans/File Photo

March 16 (Reuters) - Poland wants to buy several MQ-9 Reaper drones from the U.S. under a special, accelerated procedure, and is eyeing further procurements at a later date amid rising security concerns three weeks into a Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

"We are planning to urgently procure the first MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems... We are talking about delivery of several sets," Lieutenant Colonel Krzysztof Platek, a spokesperson for the Polish Defence Ministry's Armament Agency, said in an interview on Wednesday.

Simultaneously Poland is pursuing the Zefir programme under which the purchase of MALE-class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is being negotiated, Platek said, declining to specify which drones might be ordered.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Poland hopes for the first drones to be delivered before the end of the year. The value of the planned acquisition was not disclosed by the ministry.

"This order is an answer to ... security situation, particularly in central and eastern Europe," Platek said, referring to the war in Ukraine, Europe's biggest since World War Two.

In what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine some Ukrainian cities have been destroyed and more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the invasion started on Feb. 24.

Although both sides cited progress in peace talks that were set to resume on Wednesday, no deal has been announced yet. read more

Last May, Poland bought 24 Bayraktar drones from Turkey, becoming the first NATO member to buy Turkish-made UAVs. The same drones were used by Ukraine against invading Russian forces. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.