Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Polisario Front leader to attend Spain court summons remotely

Reuters
2 minute read

Brahim Ghali, new secretary general of Polisario Front and president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), reacts during an extraordinary congress at the Sahrawi refugee camp of Dakhla, southeast of the Algerian city of Tindouf, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Brahim Ghali, the leader of Western Sahara's independence movement Polisario Front, whose presence in Spain has angered Morocco, will attend a high court hearing remotely next Tuesday from his hospital, his lawyer's office said on Thursday.

Ghali is represented in Spain by legal firm Olle Sese Abogados, whose representative, who did not want to be named, told Reuters about Ghali's court date.

Ghali, who has been hospitalised in Logrono in the Rioja region, was served a June 1 summons for a preliminary hearing in a war crimes case against him filed by Saharaui dissidents, according to documents seen by Reuters last week. read more

The high court said he could attend the hearing remotely from the hospital through a video conference if he has not fully recovered.

Ghali's admittance in a Spanish hospital a month ago has angered Morocco and triggered a crisis between the two countries after Morocco let thousands of would-be migrants cross into Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:47 AM UTCCongo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

Congolese authorities on Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of Goma, a city that has been rocked by hundreds of earthquakes and seen large cracks appear in the earth in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on its doorstep at the weekend.

AfricaBiden says humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region
AfricaMali's president and premier resign following military takeover
AfricaS.Africa's ex-president Zuma pleads not guilty to corruption charges
AfricaAround 20,000 homeless, 40 missing in Congo volcano aftermath, says U.N.