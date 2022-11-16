Polish incident attempt to provoke direct military clash between NATO and Russia - Russian mission to UN

Norwegian Ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya speak as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, U.S. February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"There is an attempt to provoke a direct military clash between NATO and Russia, with all the consequences for the world," Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing

