Polish PM Morawiecki 'deeply shocked' by Abe killing

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attend a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2020. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he was shocked by the death former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.