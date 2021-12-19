Pompidou Centre architect Richard Rogers dies at 88 -media

Architect Richard Rogers poses inside an elevator in the Lloyd's building in London November 15, 2011. Rogers, who designed the building for the insurance company, was marking its 25th anniversary. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Richard Rogers, the Italian-born architect who designed landmark buildings including the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Millennium Dome in London, has died aged 88, media reported.

The BBC reported a spokesman saying he had "passed away quietly" on Saturday evening.

His other well-known creations include the Lloyd's building in London, Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights and Three World Trade Center in New York, as well as international airport terminals at London's Heathrow and in Madrid.

"A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change," the firm he founded, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners, said in a statement.

Rogers won many of the industry's major honours in his career and was knighted in 1991, although not everyone was a fan of his work with Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles criticising his designs on several occasions.

