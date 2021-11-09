Pope condemns attack on Iraqi PM as vile act of terrorism

VATICAN CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence as a "vile act of terrorism".

Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his home in Baghdad on Sunday. Several of his bodyguards were injured. read more

The Vatican said its Secretary of State sent a message to the prime minister in the name of the pope, who visited Iraq in March.

"In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the most high God the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity," the message said.

Iraqi security officials and militia sources in Baghdad said the drone attack was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia, weeks after pro-Iran groups were routed in elections they say were rigged. read more

Reporting by Philip Pullella, editing by Ed Osmond

