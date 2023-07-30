Pope Francis appeals to Russia to restore Black Sea grain deal

VATICAN CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal, through which Moscow had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war.

"I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his Angelus message.

