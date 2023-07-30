Pope Francis appeals to Russia to restore Black Sea grain deal

Pope Francis attends the mass for World day for Grandparents and the Elderly, at the Vatican
Pope Francis attends the mass for World day for Grandparents and the Elderly in St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

VATICAN CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal, through which Moscow had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war.

"I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his Angelus message.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next