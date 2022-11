SAKHIR, Bahrain, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to start a four-day trip, the second by the pontiff to the Arabian peninsula.

The plane carrying the pope arrived in Sakhir where he is due to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Sakhir Palace.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous











