Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday at the start of a three-day trip to attend a peace meeting of world religious leaders.
The plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in the capital of the Central Asian republic after a six-hour flight from Rome.
Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Jon Boyle
