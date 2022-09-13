Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pope Francis heads to board a plane for his visit to Kazakhstan, at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, September 13, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday at the start of a three-day trip to attend a peace meeting of world religious leaders.

The plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in the capital of the Central Asian republic after a six-hour flight from Rome.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Jon Boyle

