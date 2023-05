VATICAN CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis received U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a private audience on Thursday, the Vatican said.

As is customary with such audiences, the Vatican did not say what was discussed and gave no details of the meeting.

McCarthy, a Republican, was in Israel earlier this week.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson











