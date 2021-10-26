Skip to main content

Pope to visit Cyprus and Greece, including Lesbos island, Dec. 2-6

1 minute read

Pope Francis arrives to attend the meeting for the ecumenical pilgrimage to Rome, at the Paul VI Audience Hall, in the Vatican, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Cyprus and Greece, including the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants, from December 2-6, a Vatican source said on Tuesday.

Francis will stay in Cyprus Dec. 2-4, his first visit to the ethnically split Mediterranean island, the source said.

Cyprus's internationally recognised government is run by Greek Cypriots, while a breakaway administration in the north is recognised only by Turkey.

The source said Francis would leave Cyprus for Athens on Dec. 4. The next day, he makes a day trip to the Greek island of Lesbos, where in 2016 he visited the Moria camp and returned to Rome with a dozen Syrian refugees.

Moria camp was destroyed by a fire last year and replaced with another camp called Mavrovouni.

Francis is due to return to Rome from Athens on Dec. 6, the source added.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan

