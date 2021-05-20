WorldPortugal, Israel, and Gibraltar to be added to Northern Ireland green list
Northern Ireland's devolved government agreed on Thursday to add Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar to its "Green list" for international travel, according to a letter to lawmakers seen by Reuters.
Those travelling to countries on the green list will have to take two COVID-19 tests, one before departure and one within two days of returning. Travellers from Portugal and Israel will also need a test on day eight after returning.
