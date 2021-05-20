Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Portugal, Israel, and Gibraltar to be added to Northern Ireland green list

Northern Ireland's devolved government agreed on Thursday to add Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar to its "Green list" for international travel, according to a letter to lawmakers seen by Reuters.

Those travelling to countries on the green list will have to take two COVID-19 tests, one before departure and one within two days of returning. Travellers from Portugal and Israel will also need a test on day eight after returning.

