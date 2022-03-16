1 minute read
Portugal not able to ban Abramovich from entering country
LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - Portugal will implement all sanctions decided at EU level against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich but is not able to ban him from entering the country because he is a citizen, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Inti Landauro and Aislinn Laing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.