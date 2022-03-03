Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, U.S. State Dept. says

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Iran's and U.S. flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - There has been significant progress in nuclear talks with Iran and world powers may be close to reaching a deal with Tehran, but a number of difficult issues still remain unresolved, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

There will not be a deal unless those issues are quickly resolved, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters.

