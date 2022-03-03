1 minute read
Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, U.S. State Dept. says
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - There has been significant progress in nuclear talks with Iran and world powers may be close to reaching a deal with Tehran, but a number of difficult issues still remain unresolved, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
There will not be a deal unless those issues are quickly resolved, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters.
