Powerful explosions rock centre of Ukraine city occupied by Russians -RIA news agency

April 27 (Reuters) - A number of rockets hit the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, producing a series of explosions, RIA news agency said.

It cited a correspondent in the Russian-occupied city as saying the blasts happened close to the television station.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.