1 minute read
Powerful explosions rock centre of Ukraine city occupied by Russians -RIA news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 27 (Reuters) - A number of rockets hit the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, producing a series of explosions, RIA news agency said.
It cited a correspondent in the Russian-occupied city as saying the blasts happened close to the television station.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.