Powerful explosions rock centre of Ukraine city occupied by Russians -RIA news agency

April 27 (Reuters) - A number of rockets hit the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, producing a series of explosions, RIA news agency said.

It cited a correspondent in the Russian-occupied city as saying the blasts happened close to the television station.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

