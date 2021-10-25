Skip to main content

President Biden to attend ASEAN-U.S. summit on Tuesday

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure legislation at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, the U.S. embassy in Brunei told Reuters.

Biden will lead the U.S. delegation for the ASEAN-United States summit, the embassy said. The virtual summit will be held as part of ASEAN leaders' meeting this week.

Reporting by Ain Bandial in Bandar Seri Begawan; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi

