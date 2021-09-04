Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection- palace

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 27, 2018 Princess Charlene of Monaco holds a bottle of champagne on the podium after Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo wins the Formula One race, at the Monaco racetrack. Picture taken May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Princess Charlene of Monaco has left hospital in South Africa following treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection, a spokeswoman for the principality's palace said on Saturday.

The princess was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after fainting due to complications from the condition, which was however not a cause for concern, the palace had said in an statement on Friday.

The princess, who swam for South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games, married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, a playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th century casino.

The prince is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who gave up a Hollywood career to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by John Stonestreet

