Prospect of Finland, Sweden joining NATO discussed at Brussels meeting: State Dept. official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanks police officers as he departs the Brussels Airport in Zaventem for Washington, Belgium April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

April 7 (Reuters) - The prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion during a meeting of foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

The official added that such a decision would be up to Sweden and Finland.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a short conversation with Finland's foreign minister, the official said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.