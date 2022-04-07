1 minute read
Prospect of Finland, Sweden joining NATO discussed at Brussels meeting: State Dept. official
April 7 (Reuters) - The prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion during a meeting of foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said.
The official added that such a decision would be up to Sweden and Finland.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a short conversation with Finland's foreign minister, the official said.
Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.