Sabotage attempt on building of Iran's atomic energy organization foiled - PTV

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - PTV, a breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV, said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt on a building of the Iranian atomic energy organization had been foiled.

The was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

