1 minute read
Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to murder Russian journalists and said the Federal Security Service (FSB) had thwarted one such attempt on a television reporter.
Speaking on state television, Putin did not provide evidence to support his claim.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.