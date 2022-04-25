Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2022. Picture taken April 23, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei Fadeichev/Pool via REUTERS

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to murder Russian journalists and said the Federal Security Service (FSB) had thwarted one such attempt on a television reporter.

Speaking on state television, Putin did not provide evidence to support his claim.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

