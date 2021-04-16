Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldPutin aide informs U.S. envoy of Moscow's response to U.S. sanctions - RIA

Reuters
1 minute read

An aide to President Vladimir Putin informed the U.S. ambassador to Russia on Friday of Moscow's response to a new package of U.S. sanctions, RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The U.S. government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · April 16, 2021 · 11:52 PM UTCQueen Elizabeth and Britain to bid farewell to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth will bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, her husband of more than seven decades, at a ceremonial funeral on Saturday, with the nation set to fall silent to mark the passing of a pivotal figure in the British monarchy.

WorldCastro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring
WorldRussia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
WorldJapan’s Suga visits for Biden’s first White House summit; China tops agenda
WorldEritrea admits presence in Ethiopia's Tigray, tells U.N. withdrawing