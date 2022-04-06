Putin ally Medvedev vows international legal battle over property seizures
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 6 (Reuters) - Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former president Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday.
"Our opponents ... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.
(This story corrects Medvedev's title in paragraph 2 to deputy chairman not deputy secretary)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.