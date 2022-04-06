Putin ally Medvedev vows international legal battle over property seizures

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

April 6 (Reuters) - Moscow will fight attempts to seize Russian property abroad in courts around the world, former president Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram social network on Wednesday.

"Our opponents ... should understand that they will face a large number of cases in courts. Both in the national courts of the United States and Europe and in international courts," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

(This story corrects Medvedev's title in paragraph 2 to deputy chairman not deputy secretary)

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson

