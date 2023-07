July 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a videoconference meeting of the heads of states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on July 4, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey















