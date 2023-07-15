Putin discussed grain deal, African peace plan with South Africa's Ramaphosa, Kremlin says

July 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which the two leaders discussed the Black Sea grain deal and an African peace initiative on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

On the grain deal, which expires on Monday, Putin reiterated to Ramaphosa that commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports had not yet been fulfilled, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

