Putin discussed upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian president















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed an upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The statement did not mention whether Putin planned to attend the summit, which is set to take place this month on the Indonesian island of Bali.

(This story has been corrected to say island of Bali, not city, in the second paragraph)

Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey











