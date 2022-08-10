Putin discusses food and fuel supplies in call with Malian leader Goita -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with acting Governor of Kirov region Alexander Sokolov via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Mali's interim leader Assimi Goita on Wednesday, according to a Kremlin statement.

The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed possible supplies of Russian food, fertilisers and fuel to Mali, while Goita thanked Putin for Russia's support.

Goita's ruling junta came to power in a coup two years ago and has sparred repeatedly with neighbouring countries and Western powers over election delays, alleged army abuses and cooperation with Russian mercenaries in its fight against an Islamist insurgency.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.