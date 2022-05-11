Putin does not want to take on NATO - Pentagon chief

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. The committee heard testimony to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Defense. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The United States does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to militarily take on the NATO alliance, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as Moscow struggles to achieve its goals in Ukraine three months into its invasion.

"As you look at Putin's calculus, my view - and I'm sure the chairman has his own view - but my view is that Russia doesn't want to take on the NATO alliance," Austin said during a congressional hearing.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Mark Porter

