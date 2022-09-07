Putin: 'impossible' to isolate Russia, Moscow will turn to Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2022. Sergey Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be "impossible" to isolate Russia and that Moscow would defy the West's attempts to push Russia off the global stage.

Speaking at an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said Russia saw more opportunities in entering markets in the Middle East and Iran, following the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.