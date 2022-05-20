1 minute read
Putin instructs government to assess actions taken against Russia in WTO
May 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to assess measures taken by countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that restrict trade with Moscow, a document published on the Kremlin's website said.
Putin said in April that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organisation rules and told his government to update its strategy in the WTO by June 1. read more
