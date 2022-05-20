Putin instructs government to assess actions taken against Russia in WTO

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to assess measures taken by countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that restrict trade with Moscow, a document published on the Kremlin's website said.

Putin said in April that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organisation rules and told his government to update its strategy in the WTO by June 1. read more

Reporting by Reuters

